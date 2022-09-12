More Police Officers in Town Centres

To ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has increased its presence in several town centres across the island.
Head of the JCF’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary McKenzie, said with the reopening of schools, more persons are traversing the roadways, and the number of law enforcement officers has been boosted to manage and secure ease of movement.
“The police are out in more numbers to ensure that they inspire confidence and are able to assist the public in a number of ways, to include being accessible, and to cause free and safe movement,” the ACP told JIS News.
He noted that transportation centres are under special watch by the police, as well as motorists who use the roadways improperly by engaging in dangerous overtaking and creating additional lines to escape traffic congestion.
The ACP is encouraging drivers and pedestrians to be patient on the roads, and to be considerate of other users, as the road traffic rules are there to ensure safety for all.
He argued that with over 300 persons killed since the start of the year, including 20 children, due to traffic crashes, “it is very important to make road safety a priority.”
Mr. McKenzie informed that the police are having dialogue with parents, teachers, and school administrators to discourage children from spending unnecessary time at transport hubs, as their presence can attract wrongdoers to harm them.
He said once the police ascertain the closing times for the various schools and are familiar with the uniforms of students, they will not be allowed to remain idle at the centres.
“We are encouraging students to get home as early as possible, and we have to encourage parents to monitor their children,” ACP McKenzie emphasised.