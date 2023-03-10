Seprod Provides $15.1 million to Netball Jamaica

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), shares in the symbolic cheque handover of $15.1 million by the Seprod Group to Netball Jamaica. Holding the cheque are: Head of Supply Chain, Seprod, Marilyn Golding-Anderson (third left); Board President, Netball Jamaica, Tricia Robinson (centre); and Chief Financial Officer, Seprod Group, Damion Dodd. Also sharing in the moment are Business Development Manager, Serge Island Industries, Sheridan Cohen (left); and Captain of the Sunshine Girls Netball Team, Shanice Beckford. Seprod Group will be providing yearlong sponsorship in support of Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls’ journey to the 2023 Netball World Cup to be held in South Africa. The ceremony was held on Wednesday (March 8), at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston.
