Advertisement
2023/24 Budget Debate Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » Finance & Public Service

Seprod Provides $15.1 million to Netball Jamaica

Finance & Public Service
March 10, 2023
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), looks on as Board President, Netball Jamaica, Tricia Robinson (left); and
Chief Financial Officer, Seprod Group, Damion Dodd (second right) sign the contract for Seprod’s yearlong sponsorship in support of Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls’ journey to the 2023 Netball World Cup to be held in South Africa. The Seprod Group handed over $15.1 million to Netball Jamaica, during a ceremony held on Wednesday (March 8) at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston. Also observing the signing are Head of Customer Experience, Seprod, Oshane Grant (second left, partially hidden); and Head of Supply Chain, Seprod, Marilyn Golding-Anderson.
Skip to content