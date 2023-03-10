Advertisement
2023/24 Budget Debate Banner
PHOTOS: Cayman Islands’ House of Parliament Speaker meets with female MPs

Foreign Affairs
March 10, 2023
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert (centre), is in discussion with Speaker of the House of Parliament of the Cayman Islands, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks (second left) when she met with female Members of Parliament (MP) at Gordon House on March 9. Listening (from left) are: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness and MP for St. Andrew West Rural, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn; Minister of Education and Youth and MP for St. Andrew Eastern, Hon. Fayval Williams; and MP for Trelawny Northern, Tova Hamilton.
