Seniors and Their Carers Urged to Get Vaccinated

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, is encouraging seniors and persons charged with their care to get vaccinated.

“Regrettably, we continue to lose older persons to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and we mourn their loss… [but vaccination] is certainly the only way to get back to normal,” he said.

The State Minister was addressing the virtual 45th staging of the National Senior Awards on Thursday (October 21), in recognition of the outstanding work of senior citizens and their groups, volunteers, key public-sector stakeholders, and corporate Jamaica partners.

Jamaicans can make their vaccination appointments online at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Once the appointments are confirmed, persons should visit the vaccination site with their government-issued identification (ID) or a letter from a Justice of the Peace (JP). Those due for a second dose will also need to take their vaccination card. Walk-ins are also welcome at the various vaccination sites.

The public is being reminded to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures, including mask wearing, maintaining a physical distance from others, and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.

More than 800,000 persons have already been vaccinated and the Government is targeting the inoculation of at least 65 per cent of the population by March 2022.

Fully vaccinated people are afforded an extra layer of protection from COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 Jamaicans.