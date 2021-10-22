150 Tertiary Students In St. Elizabeth North East to Benefit From Support

A total of 150 tertiary-level students from the St. Elizabeth North East constituency are to benefit from an additional disbursement of $6 million to aid in their educational expenses.

This was disclosed by Member of Parliament for the area, Delroy Slowley, who said that the support is in addition to the assistance provided to nearly 60 tertiary students, who have already benefited from more than $4 million in financial aid.

Mr. Slowley, who was making his contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (October 20), said the undertaking is part of the work that has started to improve access to higher education for his constituents.

Meanwhile, he told the House that educational grants have also been issued to students in the constituency, which cover school fees and laptops.

“We anticipate that another 100 students will benefit from the Ministry of Education [Youth and Information’s] …. digital device programme to the tune of over $3 million,” he said.

Mr. Slowley noted that his constituents have also benefited from $20,000 grants under the Education Ministry’s ‘Own Your Own Device’ programme.