Seniors 70 Years And Older Must Stay Home

Story Highlights With effect from April 8 until April 21, 2020, persons 70 years and over and persons who are ill with flu-like or respiratory symptoms must remain at their place of residence, except when they may leave once per day for food, medicine, exercise and other necessities of life.

This restriction forms part of the Government’s efforts to control community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, provided details of this Order during a virtual press conference at Jamaica House on Wednesday (April 8).

With effect from April 8 until April 21, 2020, persons 70 years and over and persons who are ill with flu-like or respiratory symptoms must remain at their place of residence, except when they may leave once per day for food, medicine, exercise and other necessities of life.

This restriction forms part of the Government’s efforts to control community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, provided details of this Order during a virtual press conference at Jamaica House on Wednesday (April 8).

“You will recall in the first set of Orders, the Stay-at-Home Order was targeted at persons 75 years and older. As we try to rebalance, we recognise that our strategy has to move now towards protecting the vulnerable, and protecting that category of the population who would have the greatest risk of death having contracted the disease,” Mr. Holness said.

“So, we have lowered the compulsory stay-at-home age from 75 [years] to 70 [years],” the Prime Minister noted.

He said a part of the strategy of the Government is to ensure “that if you are ill with any symptom at all, which suggests a flu or a respiratory kind of illness” that you stay at home.

“If you violate this Order, you can face penalties,” the Prime Minister warned.

Up to the time of the press conference, Jamaica had 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases.