Cal’s Manufacturing Ltd. Donates Food Items

Story Highlights Local company Cal’s Manufacturing Limited is the latest company to support the Government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) containment effort, by donating food items to assist residents in the quarantined community of Corn Piece in Clarendon.

The items include water, corned beef, mackerel, vinegar, syrup, ketchup, lime juice, among others.

They were handed over at a ceremony held on Wednesday (April 8) at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s warehouse in Kingston.

The community was quarantined following the first reported death as a result of COVID-19.

Manager of Disaster, Rehabilitation and Welfare Management in the Ministry, Jacqueline Shepherd, told JIS News that the Government is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of residents in the affected area.

“We ensure that it is a rich nutritional mix and it is of really high standard and quality in comparison to what other places might give internationally,” she said.

She said the Ministry assembles a ‘standard food package’ guided by the Red Cross of Jamaica’s recommended nutritional value, and distributes these to quarantined communities affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

These packages are distributed to the community every six days to replenish household supplies during the quarantine period. To date, the Ministry has made four disbursements to the Corn Piece community.

Mrs. Shepherd explained that the standard care package consists of rice, flour, cornmeal, sugar, Lasco milk powder (plain and flavoured), cooking oil, tinned food (corned beef, sausages, sardines, mackerel and vegetables), water, assorted juices and snacks for children.

Additionally, a hygiene kit is also provided with basic sanitary and cleaning agents, including water, bleach, soap and tissue.

She encouraged other organisations to support the Government’s COVID-19 response efforts.

“For this operation, we have been receiving a lot of donations. A lot of persons have been coming on board and donating and we are grateful for the donation,” Mrs. Shepherd said.

Meanwhile, Promotions Manager, Cal’s Manufacturing Limited, Carol Ivey, said the company is committed to assisting Jamaica through this challenging time.

“In this time of need, what better time to be sharing with our Jamaican people,” she said.