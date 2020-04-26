Senate Approves Extension of SOEs

Enhanced security measures implemented under ongoing States of Public Emergency (SOEs) must continue, even as the country grapples with curtailing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was emphasised by Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, who argued that order and law enforcement remain critical as the Government implements public health measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“Criminals and their connections remain intent on creating harm and violence in our society and some have even exploited the crisis to continue their criminal activities,” she said.

Senator Johnson Smith was speaking in the Senate on Friday (April 24), where she moved Resolutions to extend the SOEs in several police divisions.

The Resolutions were unanimously approved by members of the Senate present, which means that the SOEs in St. James, Hanover, Westmoreland, Clarendon, St. Catherine North, St. Andrew South, and Kingston East, will continue for another 90 days until July 25.

Senator Johnson Smith, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, noted that the measures have been effective, and cited crime statistics which pointed to a reduction in all serious crimes for the period January 1, 2020 to April 15, 2020 compared with the corresponding period last year.

“There have been reductions in murders and shootings by 0.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively; robberies are down by 15.9 per cent; break-ins are down by 20 per cent; rapes are down by 36.2 per cent; and larceny is down by 54 per cent,” the Minister informed.