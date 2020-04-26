Advertisement
PHOTOS: Checkpoint in Portmore

Coronavirus
April 25, 2020
A Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officer (left), directs commuters at the Dawkins Drive Portmore bus stop check point in St. Catherine, on Friday (April 24). The checkpoint is one of several across St. Catherine, whose residents are on lock down, due to an outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As at April 24, Jamaica has 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

 

The temperature of a commuter (second right), is being checked at the Dawkins Drive Portmore bus stop check point, in St. Catherine on Friday (April 24), before being allowed to board a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus. A Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officer (at right), observes. The checkpoint is one of several across St. Catherine, whose residents are on lock down, due to an outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As at April 24, Jamaica has 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
