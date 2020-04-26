PHOTOS: Checkpoint in Portmore

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams (second right), presents a cheque valued at $17.5 million to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left), to upgrade the bandwidth speed of health facilities across the island. Sharing the moment are Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie (left) and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes. The ​funds, provided by the USF, were presented during a digital press conference at the Health Ministry’s New Kingston offices on Wednesday (April 22).

