Secondary and Tertiary Level Students Appointed Gender Ambassadors

Students from 11 secondary and seven tertiary institutions across the island have been selected to participate in the pilot of the Government’s Gender Ambassadors Programme (GAP).

The initiative was officially launched on Friday (March 29) at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston.

Being implemented by the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, GAP seeks to raise awareness and facilitate activism on gender issues in schools.

It will promote self-care, healthy relationships and leadership development among the youth.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, commended the young people and urged them to “make a difference”.

“I have all the confidence that you will remain committed to being good role models in your various institutions of learning, and play your part in making a difference in your schools and communities, and to challenge harmful gender norms and stereotypes,” she said.

Minister Grange said that the Ministry will provide the necessary support for the success of the programme in the educational institutions.

For his part, State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, said that the initiative is part of the Government’s 10-year National Strategic Action Plan to eliminate Gender-Based Violence (NSAP-GBV) in Jamaica.

He said that the focus is on promoting healthy relationships and leadership among young people.

“It also aims to engage the youth on what is gender-based violence, and ways to reduce the prevalence in Jamaica,” he added.