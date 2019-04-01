Minister Shaw Urges Retirees to Share Expertise with Young People

Story Highlights Retired public servants are being encouraged to remain active participants in nation building by mentoring and sharing their expertise with young people.

Mr. Shaw stressed that the input of public-sector retirees in molding the minds of youngsters is invaluable, as they can help to instil “the core values of respect for each other, discipline, honesty and the value of hard work”.

The voluntary separation initiative enabled public-sector employees, aged 50 to 59, under the non-contributory Government pension scheme, to take up early retirement through an incentivised package.

Retired public servants are being encouraged to remain active participants in nation building by mentoring and sharing their expertise with young people.

This appeal comes from Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, who said that the youth are in need of guidance, especially in terms of personal development.

“As retirees, you can help in the process. You can inspire young people (those) in the civil service, as well, and help to instil in them the sense that in the pursuit of excellence, one person can make a difference,” he said.

He was speaking at a recognition ceremony in honour of retirees from the Ministry at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (March 28).

Mr. Shaw stressed that the input of public-sector retirees in molding the minds of youngsters is invaluable, as they can help to instil “the core values of respect for each other, discipline, honesty and the value of hard work”.

“Although sometimes vilified, civil servants and public service employees are among the finest professionals in the country. Jamaica owes a debt of gratitude to our civil servants and officers in the public service for their dedication to duty and exemplary work ethic,” he said.

Minister Shaw praised the 51 former employees of the Ministry for serving the country for almost 1,500 years combined.

“Over the years, I’m sure you’ve very often had to put country and duty before family and before yourselves – a sacrifice that has not gone unnoticed. I wish to thank you all for your years of dedicated service to the Ministry and to your country,” he said.

Several of the retirees, who have served between six and 41 years, had taken advantage of the Special Early Retirement Programme (SERP).

The voluntary separation initiative enabled public-sector employees, aged 50 to 59, under the non-contributory Government pension scheme, to take up early retirement through an incentivised package.