Second Quarter Tax Payments due June 15

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that their 2nd quarter Estimated Corporate Income Tax or Self-employed Statutory Payments are due on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Additionally, employer’s monthly Statutory Payroll Deductions (S01) for the month of May are due on June 14. Customers have the convenience of several channels to make these payments without having to visit a Tax Office to do so.

Business persons are being encouraged to use TAJ’s online service option as it accommodates the filing and payment of the monthly payroll statutory deductions and quarterly payments now due. Persons may log on to the Tax Portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm from the convenience of their home or office at any time, to pay the taxes now due, using a valid credit card or other payment products with credit card features, such as a Visa debit card. Bank of Nova Scotia customers are also able to use Scotiabank’s automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website, which allows users to make payments from their bank account, directly to TAJ’s bank account up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of other online payment options, including making tax payments for several business related taxes and fees, which includes monthly payroll deductions, Income Tax PAYE via National Commercial Bank, as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee.

Additionally customers are now able to make various business related payments via the new TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process. This option allows customers the ease of meeting their payment obligations using the ACH or RTGS transfer from their respective commercial banks to TAJ’s bank account, noting a direct funds transfer number in the memo or remarks field. An official receipt will be available for print from the TAJ website within two (2) business days following the date of deposit.

In addition to the various online options now available, persons are being reminded that tax payments may still be made at any of the 28 Tax Offices.

Employers paying over monthly statutory deductions are reminded that they can benefit from an Employment Tax Credit by paying their S01 on time. Persons are also encouraged to honour their tax obligations by making payments on or before the respective due dates to avoid additional interest and penalties.

For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.