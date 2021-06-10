JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 09, 2021

Coronavirus
June 10, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 20 49,110  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 13 27,465  
Males 7 21,642  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 11 years to 78 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 2,669  
Hanover 1 1,313  
Kingston & St. Andrew 4 13,646  
Manchester 0 2,953  
Portland 0 1,575  
St. Ann 1 3,214  
St. Catherine 4 9,708  
St. Elizabeth 0 1,976  
St. James 7 4,713  
St. Mary 1 1,596  
St. Thomas 0 1,947  
Trelawny 0 1,681  
 

Westmoreland

 2 2,119  
 

 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 11 8 1 20
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,758 1,941 2,411 49,110
NEGATIVE today

 

 646 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,751 2,397
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 254,197 97,082 351,279
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 657 8 1,752 2,417
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 298,955 1,941 99,493 400,389
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 2.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 989 A 50 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 146  
Deaths under investigation 0 138  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 185 27,013  
 

 

Active Cases

  20,733    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 2    
Number in Home Quarantine 37,460    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 156    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 26    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 9    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 5    
Home 20,569    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,582  
Imported 2 947  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,393  
Under Investigation 18 42,952  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content