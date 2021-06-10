COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 09, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|20
|49,110
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|13
|27,465
|Males
|7
|21,642
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|11 years to 78 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|2,669
|Hanover
|1
|1,313
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|4
|13,646
|Manchester
|0
|2,953
|Portland
|0
|1,575
|St. Ann
|1
|3,214
|St. Catherine
|4
|9,708
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,976
|St. James
|7
|4,713
|St. Mary
|1
|1,596
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,947
|Trelawny
|0
|1,681
|
Westmoreland
|2
|2,119
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|11
|8
|1
|20
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,758
|1,941
|2,411
|49,110
|NEGATIVE today
|646
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,751
|2,397
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|254,197
|97,082
|351,279
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|657
|8
|1,752
|2,417
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|298,955
|1,941
|99,493
|400,389
|Positivity Rate[1]
|2.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|989
|A 50 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|146
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|138
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|185
|27,013
|
Active Cases
|20,733
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|37,460
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|156
|Patients Moderately Ill
|26
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|5
|Home
|20,569
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,582
|Imported
|2
|947
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,393
|Under Investigation
|18
|42,952
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing