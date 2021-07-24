JIS News
SDC and HEART/NSTA Trust Graduation Ceremony (Photos)

Education
July 24, 2021
Director/Principal of the Heart College of Hospitality Services/Cardiff Hotel and Spa, Dr. Janet Dyer (right), presents Anthony Brown with his diploma in Events Planning and Management, during a graduation ceremony held at the Social Development Commission (SDC) office in St. Catherine on July 22.
Executive Director, Social Development Commission (SDC), Dr. Dwayne Vernon (right), presents Omaine Leslie with his diploma in Events Planning and Management during a graduation ceremony held at the SDC’s office in St. Catherine on July 22.
Director/Principal of the HEART College of Hospitality Services/Cardiff Hotel and Spa, Dr. Janet Dyer (right), congratulates Shemar Feurtado while presenting him with his diploma in Events Planning and Management during a graduation ceremony held at the Social Development Commission’s (SDC) St. Catherine office on July 22.
Executive Director, Social Development Commission (SDC), Dr. Dwayne Vernon (right), presents Stacy Ann Gordon with her diploma in Events Planning and Management, during a graduation ceremony held at the SDC’s St. Catherine Office on July 22.
