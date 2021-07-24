JIS News
Nigerian Ambassador Visits Parliament (Photos)

Culture
July 24, 2021
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), in conversation with (from left) Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, Anthony Hylton; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert; and High Commissioner for the Republic of Nigeria to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Maureen Tamuno, during a courtesy call by the High Commissioner at Gordon House on July 20.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), presents High Commissioner for the Republic of Nigeria to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Maureen Tamuno, with a book entitled ‘Jamaican Women of Distinction: Holding Up More Than Half The Sky’ during a courtesy call at Gordon House on July 20.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), presents High Commissioner for the Republic of Nigeria to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Maureen Tamuno, with a copy of the book entitled ‘Usain Bolt Legend’ during a courtesy call at Gordon House on July 20.
