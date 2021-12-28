Scores Of Residents Now Benefiting From Major NWC Pipeline Infrastructure Projects

Scores of residents in St. Ann, Portland and St. Mary are now benefitting from major pipeline infrastructure projects, that were recently carried out by the National Water Commission.
As part of these projects, several residents in various communities now have piped water supply for the very first time. This is in keeping with the NWC’s strategic mandate of contributing to national development. Additionally, areas that have seen a growth expansion and increased demand, have had their existing networks upgraded and or extended.
With the completion of these projects, the NWC is now urging residents to become regularized by making their application for New Supply connection, which can be easily done via its website at www.nwcjamaica.com. The process requires the presentation of a Property Title or current Tax Receipt. However, residents who are not in possession of either, can be facilitated through the company’s Informal Contract Agreement by presenting a Letter of Recommendation to include address verification, from a Justice of the Peace. Other requirements needed are a government issued Identification, Tax-payer Registration Number (TRN), along with the new supply deposit cost.
St Ann
Uphill
Commando
St Mary
Hamilton Mountain
George Lue to Sport Road
Macka Hill
Marley
Barkley Town
Fellowship Hall
Fontabelle
Jack’s River
Portland
Charles Town
Kildare
Fruitful Vale
Commodore
Shrewsbury
The company is also working to complete other major pipeline infrastructure projects to address an expected increase in demand for water. This expectation could come as a result of several property developments now taking place in the Great Pond, Lime Bottom/Shaw Park Heights, Walkerswood and Higgin Town areas in St. Ann. These works are slated to be completed by the first to second quarter of 2022.
The NWC’s northeast region in which the parishes of St. Ann, Portland and St. Mary falls, is also continuing the rehabilitation of a number of its water and wastewater treatment facilities in the three parishes.