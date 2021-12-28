Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club Gifts Nursing Fraternity of Cornwall Regional Hospital

The Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club in Montego Bay in the run-up to the Christmas season, took time out to honour all nurses at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH). This was made possible through a special initiative dubbed, “Gifts for the Givers.” The initiative formed part of the ongoing mission of Doctor’s Cave to identify and support, in tangible ways, those within the community who make a positive difference in the lives of its citizens. Sponsorship came from Caribbean Producers Jamaica Ltd (CPJ), Fontana Pharmacy, Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Limited, Rainforest, DLE Café, Pier 1 on the Waterfront, and Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club.

Speaking at the function, Chairman of Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club Josef Forstmayr lauded the nurses for the yeoman service they continue to give despite the challenges and encouraged them to continue to be beacons in the community.

In outlining the “Gifts for the Givers Initiative,” Trustee of Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club, Lisa Crichton-Watt said, “The Board of Management of Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club remains committed to reaching out to our community, in ways which will empower, enrich and enable the strengthening of individuals and organizations in endeavours which uplift, bring encouragement and hope.” According to Mrs Crichton-Watt, “the Mission of Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club is to be “a catalyst for well-being in our greater community and this is truly our mantra and is at the forefront of every decision we make as a Board.”

In his greeting Custos of the parish Bishop, the Honourable Conrad Pitkin thanked the nurses for their “dedication, compassion, selflessness, commitment and service to the country.”

Also bringing greetings were Dr Derek Harvey, Senior Medical Officer at Cornwall Regional Hospital and Mr St Andrade Sinclair Regional Director, Western Regional Health Authority.

Speaking on behalf of the 563 nurses at CRH, the Hospital’s Director of Nursing, Matron Gillian Ledgister, said she was happy for the support that the Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club had provided. “We are grateful. It could not have come at a better time when our nurses will get just a little break to spend with family as they retool themselves for what may be anticipated with the COVID-19 virus. On behalf of all our nurses, I say thanks.”

Also, on hand to share in the special occasion was the Chief Executive Officer of the Cornwall Regional Hospital Mrs Charmaine Williams-Beckford who expressed her elation and appreciation for the gifts in the season of giving.

The nurses received a $5,000.00 grocery voucher from Doctor’s Cave with an additional donation of 5% on each voucher courtesy of Progressive Grocers Ltd. Also included were discount coupons from Fontana Pharmacy and Rainforest Seafoods. Some of the recipients also received a $4,000.00 gift certificate and gift basket courtesy of Caribbean Producers Ltd. Each gift package contained a Day Pass for a family of 4 to Doctor’s Cave Beach with the expectation that the nurses and their families would go to the beach to relax a little over the Christmas season. Twenty-Five Nurses were also recognized for their outstanding performance and they received compliments of Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club one year family membership to the club. Food Concessionaires at Doctor’s Cave, DLE Café and Pier One on the Beach also offered discount coupons, which were included in every package.