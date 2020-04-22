Schools Remain Closed Until May 31

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that educational institutions are to remain closed until May 31 as part of ongoing measures to control and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“There is no lost term. I know that education is taking place in the country. We also know that there are areas that are not served by the Internet or access to other remote methods, but we are working with great speed and alacrity to have that done,” he said.

Schools have been closed since March 13.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that educational institutions are to remain closed until May 31 as part of ongoing measures to control and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, he told a digital press conference at Jamaica House in Kingston on Monday (April 20) that classes will continue.

“I want it to be clear, I am not saying that there will be no school. The physical place of learning, the school, will remain closed, but education will continue online or remotely,” he said.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister is maintaining that the school term has not been lost.

“There is no lost term. I know that education is taking place in the country. We also know that there are areas that are not served by the Internet or access to other remote methods, but we are working with great speed and alacrity to have that done,” he said.

In fact, he noted that the Government is moving to build out the infrastructure in the education sector to facilitate the Government’s thrust to transition to a digital society. He said that details on those plans will be disclosed at the next press conference.

“So, I am not prepared to concede any loss of a term. It appears to me that there are those who would want to hear some bad news; I am not going to be the bearer of bad news,” Mr. Holness said.

Schools have been closed since March 13.