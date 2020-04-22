First Responders Ride Free

First responders will be allowed to ride free on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses as well as Montego Bay (MoBay) Metro Buses, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, made the announcement during a Statement to the House of Representatives on April 21.

He informed that the decision was taken with the full knowledge of the Cabinet.

Mr. Montague said the measure took effect on April 8, 2020 and will last until Sunday, May 31, 2020. It will be reviewed thereafter.

The first responders include doctors, all categories of nurses, interns, porters, hospital staff, firemen, public-sector ambulance drivers, public health inspectors, correctional officers, police officers and soldiers.

“In order to ride free, each person needs only to show their valid Ministry or agency identification (ID) card to the driver. These men and women who go out each day to perform various duties are nothing short of heroes, and I salute them for their dedication and willingness to serve as the world and Jamaica treats with this pandemic,” Mr. Montague said.

He commended the workers at the JUTC, MoBay Metro, as well as all taxi and bus operators, for their continued service to the people of Jamaica in keeping the people moving.

Mr. Montague further reminded members of the public that under the current circumstances, the JUTC and MoBay Metro will carry only seated passengers.

“There will, therefore, be no standing in the aisles of buses, and reduced passenger loads to facilitate social distancing,” he said.