Schools Ordered Closed Amid Severe Weather Alert *Remote/Online Learning to Be Activated

The Ministry of Education and Youth has ordered the closure of schools on Friday, November 17, 2023, to prioritise the safety of all students and staff as the Meteorological Service of Jamaica has placed Jamaica under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The Ministry notes that significant rainfall that may lead to flooding is expected and this may compromise the safety of key stakeholders as they journey to school and back home.

School administrators have been asked to activate the Education in Emergency Plan to support the continuity of learning and the students being actively engaged.

This will require schools to transition to the remote/online modality for teaching and learning activities for the day.

Students without access to the internet or a computer/tablet must be given assigned tasks in their workbooks/textbooks as per their timetable, etc. to minimise the disruptions in their learning plan.

School administrators are asked to initiate all communication channels within their institution to ensure that parents/guardians can be informed promptly and can make necessary arrangements for their child/ward.

Where a school has been designated as a shelter, administrators are asked to contact shelter managers to coordinate access and manage shelter activities in case the need arises.

In the event that the conditions worsen and schools are mobilised as shelters, provisions must be made to secure critical resources while providing access to bathroom facilities and other areas to safely house persons who may be displaced.