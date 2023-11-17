Annotto Bay Tax Office Temporary Closure Extended

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that it has extended the closure of the Annotto Bay Tax Office located in St. Mary.

The decision has become necessary, as the building has been determined structurally comprised, by a Structural Engineer, which is the result of the 5.6 earthquake event earlier this month.

The Tax Authority has redeployed staff to its Port Maria and Port Antonio Tax Offices.

The public is therefore advised that they may use these Tax Offices including Buff Bay as alternative locations to do their business.

Customers are also reminded that several services are available online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

These include the payment of Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee, and Driver’s Licence Renewal fee payment, Traffic Ticket Fines, Business-Related Taxes and Fees.

Additionally, persons may query their Property Tax liability; initiate an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) or apply for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

Updates on the future operations of the Annotto Bay location will be communicated via the media and through the Authority’s communications channels.

Tax Administration Jamaica wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused, as it continues to take the necessary precautions to ensure a safe environment for its team members and clients.

For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.