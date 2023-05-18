School-Feeding Programme Gets $9 Billion for 2023/24

The Government has provided almost $9 billion towards the school-feeding programme for this 2023/24 fiscal year, representing an increase of $2 billion over the prior year.
“Nutrition Products Limited (NPL) will continue to provide the breakfast/snack component of the school-feeding programme,” Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, said during her contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 17.
Mrs. Williams said for this year, the aim is to feed 180,171 students, including those attending Early Childhood Commission institutions and Brain Builders centres; Infants up to grade 3 at the primary level; primary and junior high schools up to grade 9; secondary schools; and wards of the State.
She further informed that the number of feeding days for the academic year will remain at 190 days, which is the number of school days in the academic year.
“The funding is disbursed to the schools to provide cooked lunches for students on the basis that once meals are prepared in large quantities, the schools will reap the benefits of economy of scale,” Mrs. Williams said.
There has also been an increase in the rates given to the schools at all levels.