35 More Processes to Be Added to Jamaica Business Platform

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will collaborate with key partners to introduce an additional 35 government processes to the ‘Jamaica Business Gateway’ over the next two years.

The virtual platform, which was launched by JAMPRO on Wednesday (May 17) at the AC Hotel by Marriott in New Kingston, allows ready access to some of the essential services needed to do business.

It currently features 14 processes that have been identified as priority. Among them are JAMPRO’s Film Registration, Cannabis Licences, Divestment of Lands, Productive Input Relief, and Registration of Pharmaceutical Products.

With the additional procedures that will be introduced, JAMPRO hopes to meet its target of having 49 processes on the platform in two years.

“We have ticked the box on the [first] 14, and we are currently in procurement for the next 26 processes that will be in place by the end of this fiscal year,” said President of JAMPRO, Shullette Cox.

“We also have a number of integration work to do to make sure that all the other government platforms that exist can be accessed through the Gateway as well,” she noted.

Ms. Cox took the opportunity to invite businesses to interface with the various agencies, input their applications and have the necessary discussions.

She pointed out that while the platform has been launched and the live testing phase has begun “we are not yet at the stage where we are promising perfection, but what we have is a trained team that understands the processes that they are supporting”.

“They are ready and willing to work with applicants to ensure that the Gateway works for them,” Ms. Cox said.

She indicated that there are some other features that will be integrated on the platform in the coming weeks, such as a ChatBot that will help with information.

Other features include discussion forums among government partners, and consultation sessions where government entities will be able to engage with business entities that are registered on the portal.

Persons can access the platform by visiting https://jamaicabusinessgateway.com/.

Other key entities in the development of the portal are the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce; LPA Corporate Solutions Limited; e-GOV Jamaica Limited; Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ); and the Foundation for Competitiveness and Growth.