Scholarship Foundation Praised For Nurturing Young Men

Story Highlights The David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Foundation has been hailed by Jamaica’s Ambassador in Washington, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, for its consistent contribution to the nurturing of young men from two of the island’s premier educational institutions.

She said that the Foundation, which provides support to students at Calabar High and Kingston College (KC), “is one of the diaspora entities for which I have tremendous admiration”.

“From a small seed that was planted over a decade ago, I have watched it grow into a small tree, which has borne much fruit. Having started with two boys, 30 boys are currently beneficiaries of scholarships to the tune of $12 million,” she noted.

Ambassador Marks was delivering the keynote address at the Foundation’s annual fundraising gala in Washington DC on Saturday night (January 18).

She commended the scholarship committee for the “vision, tenacity and sense of purpose and determination, which have driven your efforts over the years”.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Marks told the large audience of Jamaicans and friends of the island that the Government has made significant strides in stabilising the economy, having recorded several consecutive quarters of growth, reduced the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio to below 100 per cent, and reduced unemployment to approximately seven per cent, which is the lowest in the last decade.

“We are cognisant of the fact that the journey to achieve economic growth and job creation is a long and arduous one, to which the Government remains fully committed,” she said.

“One of the keys to this end is having a highly educated and well-trained workforce and, by extension, society. We are cognisant of the fact that if we are to reduce crime and violence and address some of the myriad intractable challenges, which have plagued the Jamaican society, we must invest heavily in education… recognising that obtaining quality education is key to realising sustainable development,” she added.

During the function, Ambassador Marks, was presented with the 2019 “Wagga Hunt” Award in recognition of the embassy’s patronage of the fundraising gala since its inception eight years ago.

Also awarded was the Washington DC-based National Education Association, which hosts the annual event.

The David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship is named for the late distinguished past student, football coach and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club. It supports deserving students at KC and at Calabar High School where Hunt coached.