PHOTOS: Mico And JSIF Contract Signing for ‘Youth At Risk’ Project

January 23, 2020
President of The Mico University College, Dr. Asburn Pinnock (left); Managing Director, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeny (centre) and Manager, The Mico Foundation, Burchell Duhaney, in dialogue at a contract signing ceremony for the project, ‘Youth at Risk: Capacity Building for Social Workers and Caregivers in Children’s Homes’ on January 21 at The Mico University College campus in Kingston. The contract, which is valued at $2.6 million, will see the training of Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) social workers in administering psycho-social interventions for at-risk youth.