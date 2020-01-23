PHOTOS: Mico And JSIF Contract Signing for ‘Youth At Risk’ Project

United States (US) Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo (right), greets Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), at a policy discussion session on US-Caribbean relations on Wednesday (January 22), at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston. Looking on from left) are Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. Also pictured in the background are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pearnel Charles; and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

