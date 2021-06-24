Saudi Arabia Tourism Minister Visits Bob Marley Museum

Director of Tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Donovan White, says Wednesday’s (June 23) tour of the Bob Marley Museum by the Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, bodes well for destination Jamaica.

“To have the Hon. Minister here on this tour was exhilarating for me personally, but even more so for the destination,” said Mr. White, noting that the Minister and his delegation “will go back thinking that this is something that they will treasure for a long time.”

“I thought he enjoyed it phenomenally. This is an iconic attraction. Bob Marley is a global icon and so all of our international visitors that come to Jamaica want to have a piece of understanding of the man himself – what made him tick and some of his phenomenal achievements and that of his family,” Mr. White added.

The Saudi Minister of Tourism is on the island this week to participate in the 66th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Regional Commission of the Americas and the Ministerial Dialogue on ‘Reactivation of the tourism sector for inclusive growth’, which begins Thursday.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb also visited the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre at the University of the West Indies, Mona where he and his delegation participated in a bilateral meeting with Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, regarding tourism cooperation.