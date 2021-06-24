Cabinet Approves Money For Claims Resulting From Fires At Riverton Disposal Site

Cabinet has given approval for the settlement and financial support of claims in the amount of approximately $24.9 million to be made to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), arising from fires at the Riverton Disposal Site in 2012 and 2015.

Legal action was brought following fires at the Riverton Disposal Site.

Speaking at Wednesday’s (June 23) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, said $4.5 million will be used to settle claims arising from the fire at the Riverton Disposal Site on February 5, 2012.

“The fire lasted several days and the smoke abatement process lasted approximately 17 days. Thick, persistent smoke and resultant toxic fumes blanketed entire communities in the parishes of St. Catherine, St. Andrew and Kingston and produced a nuisance to several communities,” the Minister noted.

She said the claimants sustained personal injuries, loss, damage and incurred expenses and took legal action, the result of which found that the NSWMA had breached its obligations under the NSWMA Act 2001 by failing to take the necessary steps for the effective management of solid waste at the Riverton Disposal site in order to safeguard public health.

The Minister also noted that Cabinet gave approval for the settlement and financial support of claims in the amount of $20.4 million arising from fires at Riverton Disposal Site on February 6, 2012 and March 7, 2015.

On February 7, 2019 the claimants filed a claim through their attorneys alleging that on or around March 7, 2015 a fire was ignited at Riverton consuming much of the facility and continued until on or around March 29, 2015 and produced a nuisance to several communities.

She said the claimants sustained personal injuries, loss, damage and incurred expenses and took legal action.

Legal Officer, National Solid Waste Management Authority, Gail Mitchell, said 21 persons are set to benefit for damages claimed for the 2012 and 2015 fires.