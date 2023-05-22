Sandals Dunn’s River A Tribute to Butch Stewart – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Sandals Dunn’s River property in St. Ann is a fitting tribute to the late former chairman and founder of Sandals, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, whom he hailed as a dreamer and doer.

Mr. Holness, who was delivering the main address at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the 260-room hotel in Mammee Bay on May 19, said he was impressed by the property, which is inspired by the cascading Dunn’s River Falls.

It blends nature with luxury, offering a modern design against a tranquil rainforest backdrop. It features five pools, two lengthy river pools and unlimited fine dining at 12 restaurants.

Prime Minister Holness recalled that when Mr. Stewart was making his final decisions regarding buying the property “he gave me a call…and started to lay out his dream for the property…and it was quite extensive.”

“It is such an impressive thing to see a dream come to reality…and if there is one thing you could say about Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart is that he was a dreamer. He was also a doer that will bring that dream to fruition…a man who will always [get the job] done. We are standing here literally living in ‘Butch’ Stewart’s dream,” he said.

Mr. Holness commended Adam Stewart, noting that he has been making all the right moves in preserving his father’s legacy.

“Adam, by virtue of his DNA, is also a dreamer and one who has not only been continuing and preserving his father’s legacy but is also a doer who acts on his dreams. Like his father, he gets things done. We have seen it started already,” he noted.

It is for this reason, the Prime Minister said, that the Government is making Adam Stewart an ambassador and investment envoy for Jamaica.

“He is the ultimate diplomat for tourism. We call on him because he is strong, he is young, he is brilliant and he is a go getter who sits in meetings with the [movers and shakers] of big investment companies across the globe,” Mr. Holness noted.

In May 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Stewart made the decision to purchase Sandals Dunn’s River in what was considered a very bold move at the time.

The Sandals Resorts International (SRI) team, now spanning 11 islands across the Caribbean, comprises 18,500 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nationals.

The Dunn’s River property alone has a workforce of 720 members, with 250 of them entering the hospitality industry for the first time, while 75 were promoted from other Sandals resorts.

“This hotel was emotional to my father,” said Adam Stewart.

“This was a vital part of his journey in the tourism industry. Every team member here received extensive training totalling over 650 hours, ensuring that guests are treated to an unforgettable experience,” he noted.