Gov’t Committed to Protecting Workers’ Rights – Minister Grange

The Government is committed to protecting the rights of workers including ensuring that they have proper salaries, improved working conditions and increased benefits.

This was stated by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, while addressing the 2023 National Workers’ Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Service at the Church of the Open Bible, Washington Boulevard, St. Andrew on May 21.

She said that significant progress has been made through the workforce, in both the public and private sectors, to secure peace, social equity, economic independence, prosperity and personal fulfillment for all Jamaicans.

“Today, once again, we pay tribute to our workers who continue to display resilience and determination throughout the year and those whose daily sacrifices contributed significantly to the economic stability in our communities and in our beloved country,” Minister Grange said.

She urged Jamaicans to participate in the range of activities that have been planned for Labour Day on Tuesday, May 23.

For his part, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda, urged Jamaicans to use their talents and creativity to the fullest and for the betterment of the nation.

In his message delivered by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts Risden, he appealed to all employers, employees, and decision-makers to redouble efforts to promote an innovative, inclusive and prosperous future.

“Let us embrace technology’s ability to revolutionise society and use it to our collective advantage. We must ensure that our workforce is competitive, flexible and ready for the challenges and possibilities that lie ahead by supporting lifelong learning, encouraging creativity and adjusting to the world’s changing environment,” he said.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said workers have been a driving force in Jamaica’s progress and must be recognised for their dedication, hard work and sacrifice.

“The tireless efforts of our workers have been instrumental in shaping the economic, social and cultural landscape of our nation,” the Governor-General said in his message delivered by Custos of St. Andrew, Ian Forbes.

Other persons at the service included Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Hon. Matthew Samuda, who represented Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Horace Dalley, representing Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding; President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), Helen Davis-Whyte; Commissioner, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Denzil Thorpe; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Graceann Stewart McFarlane; Commissioner, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Orville Hill; parliamentarians, heads of organisations and members of the diplomatic corps.

The sermon was delivered by Pastor, Whitfield Town Church of God, Rev. Dr. Dave Gosse.

The theme for Labour Day is ‘Plant a tree for life – Promoting Climate Change Mitigation, Food Security and Road Safety.’

Activities will commence with the laying of floral tributes in a civic ceremony at the Shrine of the Right Excellent Sam Sharpe at National Heroes Park, Kingston. A similar ceremony will take place at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St. James.

The National Labour Day Project will be a tree planting exercise along Highway 2000 in the vicinity of Hartlands and Old Harbour Road, St. Catherine. The Government is targeting the planting of 10,000 trees on the day.

The exercise will be led by Prime Minister Holness, who will be joined by Cabinet Ministers, Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding as well as groups from corporate Jamaica, civil society, schools and others.

Parish projects will also be led by the mayors across the island, and the Road Safety Council will lead the painting of 222 pedestrian crossings close to schools.