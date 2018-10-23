Safety and Security Key to Growth – Dr. Chang

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, addresses Justices of the Peace (JPs) at the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Global Villas Hotel in Esher, Hanover, on Saturday (October 20). + - Photo: Serena Grant Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, addresses Justices of the Peace (JPs) at the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Global Villas Hotel in Esher, Hanover, on Saturday (October 20). Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the island’s sustainable economic growth is heavily dependent on its safety and security.

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the island’s sustainable economic growth is heavily dependent on its safety and security.

“To have sustainable economic growth, you have to have the foundation in safety, security and justice, because where there is economic activity, money is being spent, people are getting jobs; but if there is insecurity, it disrupts everything,” he pointed out.

Dr. Chang was speaking at the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Global Villas Hotel in Esher, Hanover, on Saturday (October 20).

The Minister said that JPs are the foundation of the system of justice and must not forget to play their role in promoting peace and order in their communities.

“Look at yourselves as senior persons in the community who have a critical role to play in maintaining social stability, order and restoring a sense of balance and peace,” he told them.

He said that JPs have a critical part to play in addressing domestic violence in their communities as “you know the persons who are involved for years, so you can counsel them before they hurt each other”.

President of the LMAJ’s Hanover chapter, Calvin Brown, for his part, said he was pleased to host the AGM, which was being held in the parish for the first time.

The meeting brought together JPs from across Jamaica to be updated on various developments.