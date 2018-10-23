Infrastructural Works to Modernise Kingston – PM Holness

The Most Hon Andrew Holness cuts the ribbon marking the official opening of ’20 South’ residential development on Saturday, October 20 at South Avenue, St. Andrew. + - Photo: Contributed The Most Hon Andrew Holness cuts the ribbon marking the official opening of ’20 South’ residential development on Saturday, October 20 at South Avenue, St. Andrew. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government has moved to capitalize on infrastructural works now underway to modernise the city of Kingston.

Speaking at the official opening of the ‘20 South’ residential development, on Saturday, (October 20) the Prime Minister stated that developers are seeking to make use of land in the city, therefore, the Government is ensuring the relevant infrastructure is right to accommodate.





“People’s don’t take risk in an economy that is generally not doing well and for Arthur [Von Strolley] to take the risk, it would have been that the Jamaican economy is on the right track, that there is business confidence, that the Government has in place the right policies,” explained Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister also noted that Kingston is well on its way to becoming the premier city in the Caribbean with the possibility of rivalling city of Miami in the United States.

“The Government is already taking on the infrastructure problem, and once we solve the infrastructure problem, people will take the risk putting up structures like this,” stated Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness underscored that security is the priority of the Government as it seeks to position Kingston as the city of choice in the region.

“From my perspective, within five years, we would have made an impact on the stability of the macro-economy; improved the infrastructure, bringing it up to world-class levels; and making a significant dent on the security front. Once we get all those three things aligned, within five years, the skyline is going to change,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The 20 South development is a ten-storey high-rise multi-family residential complex on South Avenue in St Andrew.