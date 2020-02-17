Rural Water Systems To Be Upgraded

Story Highlights Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL) will be undertaking a number of projects in the new fiscal year to improve access to water for residents of several communities across the island.

This is through allocation of $528 million by the Government to the Construction/Maintenance of Water Supply Systems initiative.

As outlined in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the funding provided will go towards the upgrading of systems in Islington, St. Mary; Watermount, St. Catherine; New Eden, Portland; Maroon Town/Tangle River, St. James; and Bath/Hayward, St. Thomas.

In addition, catchment tanks will be rehabilitated and rainwater harvesting systems and water-efficient fixtures installed in schools.

As of December 2019, work was done on supply systems in Portland Cottage, Clarendon; Top Reading, St. Elizabeth; Burnt Ground, St. James; Reich, Portland; Comma/Mango Valley and Tinsbury, St. Mary; and Knockpatrick in Manchester. A rainwater harvesting system was installed at Enid Bennett High in St. Catherine.

Also in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, the Government allocated approximately $49.9 million for the Plastic Waste Minimization Project.

The objectives of the project are to enhance the capacity of the country to carry out integrated waste management activities, and strengthen the policy and legislative frameworks to reduce and manage plastic pollution of the marine environment.

Implementing entity, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), will be carrying out several activities in the new fiscal year, including completion of the Regulatory Impact Assessment, and the National Strategy and Action Plan for Integrated Waste Management.

Other activities for the period are completion of the Consumption and Production Strategy and Action Plan, and Green Economy Strategy. Community interventions will also be carried out aimed at reducing plastic waste.

Funding for the project is being provided by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).