Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project Gets $1.9 Billion

Story Highlights The Government has allocated just over $1.9 billion to the Jamaica Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, which seeks to strengthen the country’s resilience against disasters and climate risks.

This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the project aims to complete construction of fire stations in Montego Bay (St. James), Port Maria (St. Mary), and Yallahs (St. Thomas); and commence work on the Big Pond/Myton Gully in Old Harbour, St. Catherine and the Port Royal Street coastal revetment project in Kingston.

The Government has allocated just over $1.9 billion to the Jamaica Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, which seeks to strengthen the country’s resilience against disasters and climate risks.

This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the project aims to complete construction of fire stations in Montego Bay (St. James), Port Maria (St. Mary), and Yallahs (St. Thomas); and commence work on the Big Pond/Myton Gully in Old Harbour, St. Catherine and the Port Royal Street coastal revetment project in Kingston.

In addition, training will be facilitated on the new Building Code at the HEART/Trust NTA, Management Institute for National Development (MIND), and the University of Technology (UTech); and procurement completed for four pumper trucks for the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

Also being targeted are 40 per cent completion of coastal assessments; and 70 per cent completion of work to develop the National Risk Information Platform (NRIP).

As of December 2019, infrastructure works and equipping of the seismic support unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) were concluded under the project, so too civil works on two box culverts (Church Pen one and two).

In addition, two water trucks were procured and delivered to the JFB and 33 per cent of work on the new Montego Bay fire station completed.

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.