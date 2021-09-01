RP21 Registration Is Now Open

Registration for participating in the upcoming seventh Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean (RP21) is now officially open.

Interested individuals and groups from Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean region and North and South America can now apply by visiting the platform registration page at https://rp-americas.undrr.org/rp-americas-registration.

To register, interested persons must provide a valid email address and complete the required sections of each step.

Registration will remain open until October 15.

For more information, please contact the Organising Committee at rpa@eird.org and rp2020jamaica@mlgcd.gov.jm.

The seventh Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas will be held virtually November 1 to 4 and will be hosted by Jamaica.