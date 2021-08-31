September 30 Deadline For Real Estate Dealers Licence Fees

The Real Estate Board is reminding real estate professionals to pay their annual licensing fees by September 30 to avoid having their licences expire.

“For real estate dealers to legally practise they are required to pay annual licensing fees, either in full by March 30 or in half-year instalments, the first half by March 30 and the second by September 30,” Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Board, Sandra Garrick, told JIS News.

Mrs. Garrick noted that payments can be made via the REB’s client portal using a debit or credit Visa/MasterCard. The client portal can be accessed directly from the Board’s website at www.reb.gov.jm and users are required to create a login account.

“Under the Real Estate (Dealers and Developers) Act, it is illegal to practise real estate in Jamaica without a valid licence issued by the Real Estate Board,” Mrs. Garrick warned.

She said that the public should verify that real estate dealers, developers and salesmen with whom they intend to do business are licensed by the REB.

“Very broadly, the mandate of the Board is to protect the interest of the public and, in doing so, ensure the integrity and professionalism of the industry by monitoring those we register and license. The Board’s disciplinary mechanism, for example, can move more expeditiously where a licensed practitioner is involved in a complaint, as the Board would have the necessary information, for example where the individual’s registered office is located,” Mrs. Garrick said.

She encouraged the public to verify the status of professionals by asking to see a current licence provided by the Board, conducting a query on the member search section of the Board’s website or contact the REB via phone or email to make a query.

Persons may contact the REB by phone (876) 926-9748 or email rhdsupport@reb.gov.jm or info@reb.gov.jm.