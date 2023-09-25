Rollout of NSLC This Academic Year

The Ministry of Education and Youth will be rolling out the National School Leaving Certificate (NSLC) later this academic year.

This was noted by State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Marsha Smith, during the 48th International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) Conference at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on September 25.

The event is being held under the theme ‘Digitalising Assessments and Credentials’.

She said initially, the certificates or digital badges will be issued by the Ministry of Education and Youth to students from a select group of schools that are ready to implement the programme.

The State Minister informed that, as others can participate, their students will also

be able to receive the NSLC or digital badges.

“We are very excited about the NSLC. It is inclusive, as it recognises the achievement of all students. It also recognises a wide range of achievements beyond the academic. It presents a balanced profile of a student and is positioned as a valuable support for employment or further study, and it meets the expressed requirements of the marketplace,” she said.

Ms. Smith said the NSLC is earned as a result of the student’s school achievements and documents the learner’s personal growth and development and participation in community service over the entirety of secondary school, grades seven to 13.

She noted, too, that the certificate will be issued on a tiered basis, pointing out that the five-year certificate will be issued for those who transition from high school into their associate degree programme, teachers’ college or university programmes, which will be upgraded after they complete their associate degree or the first two years of their bachelor’s degree to a seven-year high-school diploma.

“In our contemporary society, digital badges are, therefore, powerful new tools for identifying and validating the rich array of people’s skills, knowledge, accomplishments, and competencies,” Ms. Smith said.

“The set of data provided for by digital badges would include information on a programme of study that outlines the levels of competence and skills attained in key areas of a programme. For example, a digital badge may show an earner’s ability to carry out a professional function in relation to the competencies required,” she added.

She pointed out that the digital badges are verifiable by the issuing organisation, such as companies or institutions of learning.

“They are secured with enterprise-class data security, which allows earners to share their badges safely on various social media platforms and, thereby, increase their chances of international recruitment and recognition,” the State Minister explained.

Ms. Smith said once a badge is issued, the person who has earned it may now share it on various social media platforms, and that the end receiver on these platforms will be able to click the badge and have access to the earner’s achievements as per the built-in metadata.

“The receiver is then able to verify the validity of the badge, as the issuer will be identified as the company or institution of learning rather than the earner. Employers are, therefore, able to verify through direct engagement with the issuing institution or company, because the badges will be designed to be traced to the issuing or awarding body,” she said.

Ms. Smith further explained that issuers of credentials can sign them using digital signatures, noting that organisations must continually adapt to stay competitive and attract top talent in the ever-evolving professional landscape.

Meanwhile, she said the Ministry has signed an agreement with City and Guilds to issue digital badges to students who have participated in their programmes and looks forward to working with other organisations such as the Caribbean Examinations Council in this regard.

Other speakers at the opening ceremony included Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CXC, Dr. Wayne Wesley; Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO, CXC, Dr. Eduardo Ali; and IAEA President, Dr. Mary Pitoniak.

The conference, which ends on Friday, September 29, is being hosted by CXC and aims to make expertise in assessment techniques more readily available for the solution of educational problems.