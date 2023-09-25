Monday,
September 25, 2023 7:52 pm

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Plans Under Way for Upcoming 10th Biennial Diaspora Conference

By: Elaine Hartman Reckord, September 25, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Share
Plans Under Way for Upcoming 10th Biennial Diaspora Conference
Photo: JIS File
Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

The Full Story

The planning process for the upcoming 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, scheduled to take place in June 2024, is under way.

This was announced by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, while delivering the keynote address at the Jamaica Regional Diaspora Conference in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday (September 23).

The hybrid conference, held under the theme ‘The Jamaica Diaspora in Canada: Engagement, Collaboration, Action’, brought together persons from the Jamaican diaspora across Canada.

“So, for 2024, please mark the dates on your calendar. We are looking at perhaps between June 14 and 16,” he said.

Mr. Terrelonge used the opportunity to congratulate the incoming Biennial Conference Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the VM Group, Courtney Campbell.

“I have every confidence that Mr. Campbell’s stewardship will bring a broad range of expertise, insights and strategic direction to the planning process and the overall success of the conference,” he said, noting that the VM Group is one of three diaspora engagement Legacy Partners.

The State Minister recalled an earlier meeting with Mr. Campbell in August to discuss the vision and expected direction of the Biennial Conference. “I look forward to our further actions in this regard,” he added.

Mr. Terrelonge, who has responsibility for diaspora affairs, also commended the former Chair of Conference and CEO, Grace Kennedy Limited, Senator Don Wehby, for his stewardship of the last conference cycle.

Last Updated: September 25, 2023

More From: Foreign Affairs
Diaspora Registration Portal to be Tested Later This Year
By: Judana Murphy, Sep 25, 2023
Youth Inclusion Key to Diaspora Movement – Terrelonge 
By: Judana Murphy , Sep 24, 2023
PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Welcomes President of the Republic of Guyana to OAS Headquarters in Washington
By: , Sep 23, 2023
Skip to content