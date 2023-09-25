Plans Under Way for Upcoming 10th Biennial Diaspora Conference

Plans Under Way for Upcoming 10th Biennial Diaspora ConferenceBy: September 25, 2023 ,
The planning process for the upcoming 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, scheduled to take place in June 2024, is under way.
This was announced by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, while delivering the keynote address at the Jamaica Regional Diaspora Conference in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday (September 23).
The hybrid conference, held under the theme ‘The Jamaica Diaspora in Canada: Engagement, Collaboration, Action’, brought together persons from the Jamaican diaspora across Canada.
“So, for 2024, please mark the dates on your calendar. We are looking at perhaps between June 14 and 16,” he said.
Mr. Terrelonge used the opportunity to congratulate the incoming Biennial Conference Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the VM Group, Courtney Campbell.
“I have every confidence that Mr. Campbell’s stewardship will bring a broad range of expertise, insights and strategic direction to the planning process and the overall success of the conference,” he said, noting that the VM Group is one of three diaspora engagement Legacy Partners.
The State Minister recalled an earlier meeting with Mr. Campbell in August to discuss the vision and expected direction of the Biennial Conference. “I look forward to our further actions in this regard,” he added.
Mr. Terrelonge, who has responsibility for diaspora affairs, also commended the former Chair of Conference and CEO, Grace Kennedy Limited, Senator Don Wehby, for his stewardship of the last conference cycle.