Roads Patched And Rehabilitated In Manchester Central

Through the Road-A-Fix Programme, some $23.5 million has been spent to rehabilitate and patch roads in the constituency of Manchester Central.

These include Top Coffee Grove, Tulsa Road, Bottom Coffee Grove, Throwers, Ingleside, Blue Mountain, Mandeville Town, Barnstaple and Manchester Road.

This was disclosed by Member of Parliament for the area, Rhoda Moy Crawford, during her contribution to the 2021/22 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on September 21.

Ms. Crawford further informed that she had written and submitted a project proposal for the rehabilitation of roads along the Mandeville to Rudd’s Corner, Royal Flat to Old England and Williamsfield to Cumberland corridors.

She pointed out that some $60 million has been approved to be spent on the rehabilitation of the roads, which will benefit several communities and thousands of road users.

“The procurement exercises have now been completed and work will commence this Saturday, September 25, 2021,” Ms. Crawford said.

“Additionally, the people of Manchester Central are already benefiting through employment opportunities from the construction of the US$188-million May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the East West corridor of the South Coast Highway,” she added.

She further noted that “we have also successfully lobbied for an additional $5 million to rehabilitate the Old Melrose Road. This will provide an alternative travel route when work advances along the Williamsfield to Melrose leg of the said highway”.

Ms. Crawford also said that she has been able to secure $8 million through the Bauxite Institute and $3 million through the Tourism Enhancement Fund to rehabilitate several community roads.

“This, while the National Works Agency will continue to undertake routine patching along the main corridors within the constituency,” she said.