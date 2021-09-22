Work Under Way On Phase Three Of Greater Mandeville Water Supply Project

Work has started on phase three of the $2.7-billion Greater Mandeville Water Supply Improvement Project.

The project includes the supply of well pumps and transmission pipeline replacements; supply and installation of a 200,000-imperial gallon steel tank; construction of three new well sites; and installation of new transmission mains to replace aged infrastructure, and seven new pumping units.

“When completed, more than 35,000 constituents will benefit,” said Member of Parliament for Central Manchester, Rhoda Crawford, said during her contribution to the 2021/22 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on September 21.

She further told the House that pipes have been laid in the communities of Wilbin and Church Street through a joint partnership with the Rural Water Supplies Limited and the National Water Commission (NWC).

“I have dedicated $2.5 million to the trucking of water to communities that are not serviced by the NWC and have since donated 100 water tanks to homes and churches under the ‘Give a black tank drive’[initiative],” Ms. Crawford said.