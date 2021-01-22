Roads in St. Andrew To Be Closed Or Reduced To Single Lane This Weekend

Traffic will be curtailed this weekend on three corridors in St. Andrew. Constant Spring Road, Woodglen Avenue and Omara Road will all be impacted by works.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says that Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of Mary Browns Corner will be impacted as a team will be working to repair a leaking water line. The works are expected to commence tonight and are to be completed by dawn on Monday. The North-bound lanes (heading towards Manor Park) will be reduced in order to facilitate escavation of the water line.

Woodglen Avenue will be closed at the Hagley Park Road junction. This is to facilitate the removal of a Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo) pole and lines in order to complete the process of widening that section of road. The road is expected to be closed between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Omara Road will also be closed where it joins Hagley Park Road to allow for a JPSCO pole removal between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Mr. Shaw says that local traffic will be allowed on both Omara Road and Woodglen Avenue. Persons will therefore be able to go about their business using Molynes Road in the case of Woodglen Avenue. East Avenue, Chislom Avenue or Omara Crescent can be used to access Omara Road.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flagpersons in respect of all the activities.

In the meantime, the daily closure of the Savage Pen Road, one of the alternatives to Gordon Town Road will continue into next week. The daily closure was to end today, however the paving works are incomplete.

Mr. Shaw says that about 60% of the 1.6 kilometre stretch of road has now been paved. The work crew experienced further setbacks this week. Paving works will continue throughout the weekend with an expectation to wrap up this activity before the end of next week. The road will therefore continue to be closed daily between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.