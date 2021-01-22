Electrical Issue Impacts Operations At Nonpariel Relift Station, Westmoreland

The National Water Commission wishes to advise customers served by the Nonpariel Relift Station in Westmoreland, that the current disruption in their regular water supply is due to an electrical issue at the facility. The motor has since been removed for urgent repairs.

Impacted areas: Orange Hill, Mount Airy, Good Hope, Duck Pond and White Hall.

Estimated restoration date is Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The National Water Commission apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused by this disruption in service and craves the patience and understanding of its valued customers.