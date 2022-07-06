Road Traffic Act Amended To Facilitate Accurate Implementation Of Regulations

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday (July 5), passed amendments to the Road Traffic Act, to facilitate the accurate implementation of the road traffic regulations.
The Road Traffic (Amendment) Act was piloted by Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw.
Mr. Shaw informed that the Road Traffic Act, 2018, received the Governor- General’s assent in December 2018.
“Consequent on the passage into law, the technical team in the Ministry, whilst carrying out further review of the road traffic regulations, identified the areas needing amendment,” he explained.
The Minster informed that the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill makes amendments to nine sections and one schedule.
Mr. Shaw said the legislation provides for the expansion of the definition of ‘motorcycle’ to include any other vehicle so constructed to be steered by handlebars with the driver sitting astride the vehicle, with an unladen weight not exceeding 400 kilogrammes.
The Bill also facilitates other minor amendments to substitute words with more accurate ones or replacing words with the correct reference.
The Road Traffic (Amendment) Act was passed without any further amendments and will be sent to the Senate for its approval.