JCDC Culinary Arts Competition Is This Friday

More than 200 Jamaicans will participate in the annual Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Culinary Arts Competition and Exhibition scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8).
The one-day event, which will be held at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre, Hope Road, Kingston, will get under way at 10:00 a.m.
Participants will display their competencies in the seven categories of Batters and Doughs, Wedding and Celebration Cakes, Traditional Jamaican Dishes, Knife Skills Technique, Recipe Writing, Preserves and Condiments, Wines and Liquors.
There will also be a farmers’ market and demonstrations by the Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency Trust. (HEART/NSTA Trust).
Persons can attend the culinary expo free of cost to watch the competitors and to sample some of the local cuisine.
Culinary Arts Development Specialist, JCDC, Jane Jerry, told JIS News that participants in two categories, ‘Knife Skills Technique’ and ‘Wedding and Celebration Cakes’, will be judged at the event, since they must follow the rules and guidelines that are listed in the JCDC’s Culinary Arts handbook.
“They are going to be doing some classical cuts in the handbook and the wedding and celebration cake, they will be executing at least three of the five techniques that are listed in the handbook,” she said.
She said that this year’s event will highlight various dishes using the Jamaican breadfruit.
“We are looking for very creative and exciting breadfruit dishes. We want some persons to see what it is we can do with breadfruit,” she said, adding that the event will also showcase two drinks made from the breadfruit.
“No longer can you just roast and fry or boil the breadfruit, there are so many things that you can use the breadfruit for. We want persons to know that,” she said, adding that local food items, such as the mango, sweet potato and jackfruit have been highlighted at previous events.
Persons seeking additional information on the competition and exhibition can visit the JCDC’s website, www.jcdc.gov.jm, and social media pages.