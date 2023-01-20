Road Repairs Valued $415M Being Programmed for Manchester Southern

Repairs being programmed for two roads in the constituency of Manchester Southern will cost an estimated $415 million.
These are the Porus to Red Berry road, which will cost $104 million, and the Newport to Pusey Hill road, to be done at a cost $311 million.
The estimates were provided by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, who inspected the damaged roads during a tour of sections of the constituency on Wednesday (January 18).
He was accompanied by Member of Parliament, Robert Chin, and the National Works Agency (NWA) officials.
Mr. Warmington advised that work was initiated on several road infrastructure projects in the constituency.
These include Pusey Hill to Restore, $35.9 million; Alligator Pond to Guts River, $38 million; Porus and Bussel Lane, $20 million; Downs to Alligator Pond, $20 million; and Cross Keys to Cocoa Walk, $20 million.
The Minister indicated that other road restoration projects will be undertaken throughout the constituency, noting that discussions will be held with the NWA regarding estimates of these undertakings.
“I know we have to look at Bussel Lane phase two to complete that one, Ebeneezer Road needs some work on that also, and I’m going to ask NWA to prepare an estimate for me. On Pusey Hill, you have the road and breakaway and you also have…[a] breakaway in Victoria.
“[In] St. Jago, there is a drain and road situation down there that the team in St. Elizabeth will prepare an estimate for us, so we can try our best to initiate some repairs and rehabilitation in different sections of the constituency,” Mr. Warmington said.
Mr. Chin said he was appreciative of the fact that the Minister was able to get a first-hand view of the roads, to make an assessment, adding that “I’m looking forward to good results, moving forward”.
Councillor for the Grove Town Division, Iceval Brown, and Councillor for the Porus Division, Claudia Morant-Baker, expressed gratitude for the works to be undertaken, noting that they will improve the lives of the residents.