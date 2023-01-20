Nation’s Leaders Encouraged to Embody Peace, Justice and Forgiveness

The nation’s leaders are being encouraged to embody the principles of peace, justice and forgiveness, and set examples for the society to emulate.

Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the call while addressing Thursday’s (January 19) 43rd National Leadership Prayer Breakfast at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The event was held under the theme “Strengthening communities through peace, justice and forgiveness”.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, read the first lesson, while Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, read the second lesson.

The Governor-General noted that the principles of peace, justice and forgiveness, “are very relevant in today’s world”, adding that these “must be evident in us [as leaders] to be transmitted to the people we lead”.

“There is so much in Jamaica which requires us to work together, to work in one accord. From the level of leadership, we, as leaders, must first demonstrate this by setting the example for the people to follow. We must always consider the impact of divisiveness when we make decisions,” he emphasised.

The Governor-General also called on Jamaica’s leaders to continue uplifting the country by strengthening the justice system, encouraging rehabilitation and reconciliation outside of the official court system, engaging communities in healthy interactions, and supporting neighbourhood watch and community benevolence programmes.

He lauded the organisers of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast for bringing the event to the community level, as “it is there that we build our nation”.

For his part, Chairman of the Breakfast Committee, Rev. Samuel McCook, highlighted the significance of this year’s theme.

“We believe that if we can incorporate this theme in our personal and corporate lives, it will contribute to the transformation that we expect and desire as a country,” Rev. McCook said.

He underscored that the Breakfast is a time to “celebrate who we are as Jamaicans” and an opportunity to commemorate certain freedoms afforded to the nation, while reflecting on the year that has passed.

Leaders from other spheres of the society attended the event to provide prayerful support, while fostering a spirit of national unity.

Representatives of the Judiciary; members of the Cabinet and both Houses of Parliament, Custodes and Mayors, the Police Commissioner, representatives of the military and other arms of the security forces, civil society, and business leaders were also in attendance.

The main address was delivered by District President of the Jamaica Methodist Church, Bishop Christine Gooden-Benguche, who charged the nation to unite and commit to a new social order, by breaking the cycle of revenge and hatred, and fostering hope.

Prayers were delivered by representatives from the three counties – Cornwall, Middlesex and Surrey, while there was a youth address from 2023 Rhodes Scholar, David Salmon.

Television Jamaica’s ‘All Together Sing’ competition winner, Manchester High School, performed a musical item.

Each year, the organisers identify a project to which the proceeds of the Breakfast are committed.

This year’s beneficiary is the Students’ Christian Fellowship and Scripture Union.

The National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, which began in 1981, was held this year under the patronage of the Governor-General.

It provides an opportunity for the nation’s leaders to bond and fellowship and, in so doing, model a united Jamaica.

The event has been sponsored by the Victoria Mutual (VM) Group for the last 38 years.