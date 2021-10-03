Road Jockey Aims to Enter Caricom Market

Story Highlights Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Road Jockey, a Montego Bay based food delivery service, Rajiv Maragh, says the company intends to eventually, get into the CARICOM market.

Mr. Maragh also noted that the company aims to, in the future, enable persons around the world, the ability to order items on their platform for friends and family in Jamaica.

She also informed that Road Jockey is welcoming youth interested in doing internships with the company.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Road Jockey, a Montego Bay based food delivery service, Rajiv Maragh, says the company intends to eventually, get into the CARICOM market.

“We feel like the Caribbean deserves the service that the rest of the world gets. We are really striving to just [improve] what we have, grow and just keep expanding as much as [we can] throughout the Caribbean, through CARICOM,” said.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s regional office in Montego Bay, St. James, on September 29, Mr. Maragh outlined that the company, which is set to launch on November 1, intends to start expanding island wide and beyond right away.

“As long as [the launch] goes smoothly and there are no major hiccups, we intend to, right away start expanding eventually even outside of Jamaica and to the rest of the Caribbean. I anticipate that within the next couple months of launching we should be in the major cities in Jamaica such as Kingston, Portmore, just to mention a few,” he stated.

Mr. Maragh also noted that the company aims to, in the future, enable persons around the world, the ability to order items on their platform for friends and family in Jamaica.

“We are going to grow this thing where if you want buy a pair of sneakers, you don’t have to go to the store, we want [our] merchants to have access to sell anything to our customer base,” Mr. Maragh noted.

Meanwhile, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Velverina Harrison, told JIS News that restaurants interested in becoming merchants of Road Jockey are encouraged to email the company at sales@roadjockeyja.com.

She added that persons who want to become drivers with the organization, can email them at bearoadie@roadjockeyja.com, while those applying for job vacancies in the areas of customer service or sales, may send resumes to becomefamily@roadjockeyja.com.

She also informed that Road Jockey is welcoming youth interested in doing internships with the company.