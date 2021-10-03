Open Data Critical Component of OGP Process

Director, Economic Reform Monitoring Unit, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Richard Lumsden says open data is a critical component of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) process.

Open data is digital information that is made available with the technical and legal characteristics necessary for it to be freely used, reused, and redistributed by anyone, anywhere at any time.

“It is anticipated that the area of open data will also be addressed in Jamaica’s first national action plan,” he informed.

He was speaking at the virtual session, ‘Right to Know Week: A Conversation with the Hon. Robert Morgan, Minister of State, Ministry of Education Youth, and Information’ on Friday (October 1).

Mr. Lumsden informed that following its completion, approval, and submission, the first OGP national action plan will be implemented over the period January 2022 to August 2023 with regular monitoring and progress reporting to the public.

Several national action plans are to be established under the OGP.

“The commitment to the OGP is open ended so that once one national action plan is developed and implemented, the country will move into the next national action plan,” Mr. Lumsden explained.

Outlining several benefits of enhanced open governance to the citizens and residents of Jamaica, he said this mechanism will facilitate better access to information and performance of government ministries and agencies on matters of public interest.

It will also promote greater transparency in the allocation and expenditure of public resources; as well as strengthened mechanisms to detect and address corruption in the administration of Government and public bodies.

Open Government Partnership will also enhance the ability to hold government and public officials accountable through the efficient and effective use of public resources and the achievement of targeted results; and provide greater opportunities for citizens to participate in the determination of government priorities and the monitoring of outcomes.