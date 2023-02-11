Road in Manchester Renamed Desmond Mckenzie Close

The Guava Walk Road in the rural community of Somerset, Manchester, has been renamed in honour of Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.
The road, which was repaired at a cost of $5 million some two years ago, is now called the Desmond McKenzie Close.
Speaking during a brief unveiling ceremony on Friday (February 10), Councillor for the John’s Hall Division, Faith Sampson, lauded the Minister for the work he has done in helping the less fortunate.
For his part, Minister McKenzie said he was moved by the gesture of appreciation by the councillor and the residents of the community.
“It is not often that you get this kind of recognition. I am in the job to offer service because we are servants of the people and it’s our responsibility to work. But when the people acknowledge your work in a tangible way, I feel honoured for this recognition. I appreciate it and thank you,” he said.
While in the area, Mr. McKenzie also toured a water shop being constructed in the community.
He informed that the facility would have a storage capacity of more than 30,000 gallons.
“I encourage you to be patient. I know that this area does not get water easily, but we are putting in a water shop at the top of the road and it will be the largest water shop in the country,” Mr. McKenzie said.