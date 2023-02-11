9.9 Per Cent Increase in Domestic Crop Production for 2022

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is reporting a 9.9 per cent increase in domestic crop production of 846, 508 tonnes for 2022, compared to 770,456 tonnes in 2021.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the announcement during a media briefing held at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on February 10.
“This figure represents production performance within the subsector which has surpassed 800,000 tonnes and reflects seven consecutive quarters of growth since the second quarter of 2021,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.
He added that the fourth quarter (October to December 2022) showed an increase of 4.6 per cent (199,868.6 tonnes), compared to 190,990 tonnes in the similar period of 2021.
Minister Charles Jr. noted that this significant growth in the sector continues to be positively influenced by initiatives such as the Production Incentive programme, Farm Road Rehabilitation, and Flood and Drought Recovery Programme among other initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural production and improving efficiency and productivity to strengthen Jamaica’s food security.
Meanwhile, the Minister said that there were noteworthy accomplishments in the fisheries sector, including the launch of the Blue-Justice Initiative and the multi-agency mechanism to respond to organised crime in the sector.
“Jamaica will be a hub for this initiative [which is] a first for us and the region,” he stated.
Other accomplishments include a 15 per cent growth in Tilapia fry production to support aquaculture; redevelopment of a national marine VHF radio communication system, that is accessible to all fishers and marine users; and the development of a national training programme, where several fishers including youths and women, were trained in seamanship skills, safety at sea, safe diving practices and first aid.
“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring sustained growth of the sector and will continue to implement initiatives using a research and technology-based approach to growth, the Grow Smart, Eat Smart way,” Mr. Charles Jr. stated.