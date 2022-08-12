RGD’S Genealogical Research Rebrands As Outtamany Search

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) Genealogical Research facility has been rebranded to Outtamany Search as the agency repositions the service to reflect the ‘Out of Many One People’ motto.
Chief Executive Officer at the RGD, Charlton McFarlane, said that the move was taken after “careful consideration”, noting that the change will “reflect the authenticity of the RGD brand and embrace our roots in Jamaica”.
“Customers are guaranteed that the service requirements remain the same,” Mr. McFarlane said, adding that “the RGD is committed to offering efficient and timely delivery of the Outtamany Search”.
Outtamany Search will allow person to trace their family background, including historical information about the family lineage.
The Research can identify the origin of a family and discover members that are unknown. It can also provide factual evidence on the cause(s) of death through generations.
Persons interested in utilising the service can access the application forms and make payment by visiting the RGD website at www.rgd.gov.jm.
They can also contact the RGD at (876) 619-1260 or (876) 749-0550 or send an email to information@rgd.gov.jm for further information.
Additional information is available on the entity’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.